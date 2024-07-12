Gilgo Beach: One year after Rex Heurmann arrested, investigation still continues

MASSAPEQUA PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Rex Heuermann, the accused Gilgo Beach serial killer charged in six killings is now being eyed by investigators for even more, nearly one year to the day that the Manhattan architect, husband, and father of two was arrested.

Heuermann was arrested on July 13 and charged the next day on July 14. His dilapidated Massapequa Park home was turned into the epicenter of a massive search for evidence by state and Suffolk County police, Sherriff's deputies, and the FBI. Investigators believe many murders happened inside.

"Rex is just a strange guy," said his next-door neighbor, Etienne.

That search led to another of thousands of wooded acres in Manorville this year, bringing the previous charges in the deaths of four women up to six last month.

"This year has been 21 years since she was taken from us - longer than the chance that she got to be alive," said Jessica Taylor's cousin, Jasmine Robinson.

Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, Sandra Costilla, and Jessica Taylor were all murdered. Mostly prostitutes, most of their bodies were found at Gilgo Beach along Long Island's South Shore.

"I can't express what this day means after waiting and hoping for answers," Robinson added

Heuermann's adult children - and his now-estranged wife, Asa Ellerup, showed support at court.

"Complete shock. The world was turned upside-down in the last year. Asa has step by step been putting her life back together and taking care of herself and the children, Victoria and Christopher. This has become the new normal," said Ellerup's attorney, Robert Macedonio.

The Gilgo investigation spanned 13 years, starting in 2010 with the disappearance of Shannan Gilbert. While searching for and finding her, police uncovered the remains of 10 other people, including a toddler, pointing to a possible serial killer.

Heuermann, pleading not guilty to charges tied to all six murders - maintaining his innocence.

"He is the same he was from day one, which is he's indicated he is not guilty of these charges and wants his day in court," said Heuermann's attorney, Michael Brown.

Heuermann is due back in court on July 30. The trial is expected to start sometime next year.

