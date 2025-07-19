Girl injured in Harlem shooting between reputed gang members reunites with officers who treated her

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An innocent young girl who was injured after gunfire erupted between reputed gang members in Harlem last year has reunited with the police officers who treated her.

At the NYPD 32nd Precinct's Medal Day ceremony on Saturday, 7-year-old Fatou Keita reunited with the two officers who saved her life. She also received her very first bike, courtesy from the city's police department.

"Fatou Keita is a hero to all of us," said the NYPD in a post on X. "An innocent bystander, she survived a shooting last November and made a full recovery."

The shooting happened near West 145th Street and Bradhurst Avenue in November 2024.

The 7-year-old was struck in the abdomen after gang members opened fire in broad daylight. Surveillance video captures Keita's father scooping her up when the shots rang out and ducking them both under the entrance of a store.

Officers quickly responded to the scene that day and took Keita to the hospital in a patrol car.

Daniel Idowu, 19, and an unidentified 17-year-old were both charged with attempted murder in connection to the shooting. Idowu was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said nine rounds were fired between the two reputed gang members firing on two rivals at the opposite end of the block. Those bullets didn't hit the intended target, but rather shattered glass and wounded the young girl.

