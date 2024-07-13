'GMA' 2024 Summer Concert Series lineup, how to get tickets and more

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Green Day and Nicky Jam are among the chart-topping artists performing live in Central Park for the 2024 "GMA" Summer Concert Series.

This year's lineup, brought to you by "GMA" sponsor Wayfair, features the hottest names in music who will deliver live performances from New York City's Central Park or the "GMA" studio in the heart of Times Square.

G-Eazy, Sofi Tukker, Megan Moroney and Old Dominion are among the artists who will be performing live from Times Square.

"GMA" invites guests to attend the live broadcast from Central Park as part of the live audience; however, performances taking place in Times Square studios will not have live audiences. Make sure to RSVP to join the audience in Central Park.

If you're interested in attending any of the GMA shows, you can request tickets online.

Check out the 2024 schedule below:

Kane Brown: July 19

Green Day: July 26

Carrie Underwood: August 2

Nicky Jam: August 9

G-Eazy: August 16

SOFI TUKKER: August 23

Sofi Tukker will perform live in the Times Square Studio.

Megan Moroney: August 30

Megan Moroney performs live in the Times Square Studio.

Old Dominion: September 6

Old Dominion closes out the Summer Concert Series by performing live in Times Square.