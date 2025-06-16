'GMA' moves into state-of-the-art Hudson Square studio: 'Welcome to our new home'

Joelle Garguilo talks with the GMA team after their first show at 7 Hudson Square.

Joelle Garguilo talks with the GMA team after their first show at 7 Hudson Square.

Joelle Garguilo talks with the GMA team after their first show at 7 Hudson Square.

Joelle Garguilo talks with the GMA team after their first show at 7 Hudson Square.

NEW YORK -- "Good Morning America" has made the move to a new home downtown in New York City's Hudson Square neighborhood.

For the first time in 26 years, "GMA" is broadcasting not from Times Square, but from Studio C at the state-of-the-art Robert A. Iger building in New York City.

The building is the home of ABC News headquarters, ESPN and multiple shows, including "20/20," "ABC News Live," "Good Morning America First Look," "LIVE with Kelly and Mark," "Nightline," "Tamron Hall Show," "The View" and "World News Tonight with David Muir."

"Hey, 'GMA!' My favorite part about your new studio is that the best morning show family in the world will be our next-door neighbors," host Tamron Hall said in a video message on Monday.

On their first day in the new studio, "GMA" co-anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, as well as Sam Champion, Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee, cemented their handprints in clay at the studio.

"That was really fun!" Roberts said afterward. "Let's hand it to our producers!"

Take a tour of the new "GMA" studio and the show's new neighborhood in the video player above.