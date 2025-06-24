Nonprofit that provides nutritious food for people with chronic illnesses returns to NYC Pride March

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- On Sunday, the New York-based non-profit "God's Love We Deliver" will participate in the Pride march, continuing a years-long partnership with New York City Pride.

The organization provides nutritious food for people living with chronic illness as well as a sense of community.

Mark, 76, had two strokes, two kinds of cancer, and poor balance now limits his activity, which is why he is so dependent on the meals he receives each week from God's Love We Deliver.

"Eating their diet, I got much more healthy. I'm doing a lot better than I was five years ago," Mark said.

The idea of food as medicine has always been at the heart of God's Love We Deliver.

"We started in 1985 with one woman who was delivering a bag of groceries to a man dying from AIDS. And I don't think anyone could have imagined our journey over these last 40 years," President & CEO Terrence Meck said.

The organization now cooks and delivers more than 4 million medically tailored meals each year throughout New York, serving more than 200 medical diagnoses, including HIV.

"Like so many organizations that started during the AIDS epidemic, the LGBT community has always been part of who we are, and we've always been an ally and staunch supporter of the LGBTQ plus community," Meck said.

That's something Mark feels with each delivery.

"I was in a new chapter of my life. I didn't know what to do. But God's love opened the door through the food and through the just through their good nature," Mark said.

It also doesn't hurt that he really likes the food.

"They also give you the most delicious cookies you can get in the city. They bake them themselves. And they're really good. Although I'm not supposed to eat sugar, but yeah, I eat the cookies," Mark said.

