Gov. Hochul announces new $150 million investment to connect LIRR to MacArthur Airport

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Getting travelers from the train to their plane is about to get easier for people on Long Island.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced a $150 million investment to connect the Long Island Rail Road's (LIRR) Ronkonkoma station with MacArthur Airport's proposed North Terminal.

Hochul says the money is for enhanced transportation options in the region.

"By improving transit access, redesigning road networks, and enhancing critical infrastructure, we are unlocking new opportunities for businesses, tourism, and economic development," she said.

The proposed North Terminal project is set to include a pedestrian walkway linking the airport to and the LIRR Ronkonkoma station.

"Moving MacArthur's terminal closer to Ronkonkoma station will encourage people to take the train to the airport," said LIRR president Rob Free. "The LIRR is already the best travel experience to JFK and we are ready to help MacArthur Airport grow by bringing that same great travel experience there too."

Hochul added the investment will create good-paying union jobs for people throughout the region as well.

