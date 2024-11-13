Gov. Hochul expected to unpause congestion pricing with new base toll Thursday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to unveil the path to unpausing congestion pricing at a press conference on Thursday.

Along with announcing a revised congestion pricing proposal, setting the base fare at $9 instead of $15, she is expected to discuss an alternate revenue source to make up for the lost $6, a 40 percent decrease in revenue.

The governor could not set the base toll lower than $9 without triggering a new federal environmental review, that could allow the incoming trump administration to block it.

Instead, the $9 toll could increase in the coming years under this plan.

Hochul is making the announcement Thursday at 1 p.m., the day before a Friday court challenge to the congestion pricing pause in Lower Manhattan.

A spokesperson for Gov. Hochul released a statement.

"Governor Hochul paused congestion pricing because a daily $15 toll was too much for hard-working New Yorkers inthis economic climate. Tomorrow, the Governor will announce thepath forward to fund mass transit, unclog our streets and improve public health by reducing air pollution," the spokesperson said.

The court case was brought by environmental groups, transit advocates and city Comptroller Brad Lander.

Earlier Wednesday, Representative Mike Lawler and others asked in a letter for help from incoming President Trump to stop the implementation of congestion pricing.

The program could launch by midnight on December 29.

The MTA board would have to approve the new rate at a meeting expected on Nov 18.

"I plan to put forth a proposal that will fund the program, deal with mitigation of environmental impacts, and congestion mitigation as well. We have a plan to do this, as we have had since June," Hochul said on Tuesday.

Hochul declined to get into details Tuesday, including how much congestion pricing will cost when it is unpaused. Previously, she has floated the idea of lowering the toll from $15 down to $9 for most people driving into Manhattan below 60th Street.

"I'm with the Governor on congestion pricing. She has been a real partner. She says she heard the citizens of this city," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Tom Wright, President and CEO of Regional Plan Association released a statement in part:

"RPA welcomes Governor Hochul's comprehensive plan for implementing congestion pricing as soon as possible to address the MTA's capital funding needs. This historic step is vital for New York and will support our regional economy, a healthy transit system, and improved air quality."

Earlier Tuesday, elected officials on Staten Island came together to speak out against the potential return of congestion pricing.

"Staten Islanders are being asked to pay more without seeing any improvements to our daily commute or our quality of life," said City Councilmember Kamillah Hanks.

