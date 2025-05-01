Green Day honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Green Day was honored with their very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

Fresh off their Coachella performance, the iconic rock band was celebrated at their star-unveiling ceremony, which took place near Amoeba Music.

Green Day has won five Grammys, with 19 nominations. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

The band's star marks the 2,810th star on the Walk of Fame.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to welcome Green Day's Billlie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool to the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame Producer, said in a statement. "Green Day's music has not only inspired generations but also served as the soundtrack to our lives. Honoring them with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a token of our appreciation for their incredible contributions to the world of music," Added Martinez.

Green Day was formed in 1986 in Berkeley and since then, they've become one of the world's best-selling bands with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams, according to Walk of Fame officials. The band released their breakout album "Dookie" in 1994, which sold over 10 million copies and is widely credited with popularizing and reviving mainstream interest in punk rock.