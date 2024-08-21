Connecticut police officer helps deliver baby boy in car after couple gets flat tire

The Greenwich Police Department is recognizing Officer Joshua Weinstock for helping a couple safely deliver their baby boy in a car.

The Greenwich Police Department is recognizing Officer Joshua Weinstock for helping a couple safely deliver their baby boy in a car.

The Greenwich Police Department is recognizing Officer Joshua Weinstock for helping a couple safely deliver their baby boy in a car.

The Greenwich Police Department is recognizing Officer Joshua Weinstock for helping a couple safely deliver their baby boy in a car.

GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) -- A police officer in Connecticut may have earned himself the honorary title of uncle after he helped bring a baby boy into the world.

A pregnant woman and her husband were on their way to Stamford Hospital for a prenatal checkup when their car hit a pot hole and sustained two flat tires.

Upon arrival, Greenwich Officer Joshua Weinstock made contact with the couple, who said that although the baby was not due for another three weeks, the woman was experiencing abdominal pain. The couple called 911 when the pain worsened, as she suspected she was in labor.

As the woman continued to have contractions, Officer Weinstock advised her to push until she delivered her son. The woman eventually gave birth to a healthy baby boy, whom the couple named James Vincent Sanford.

First responders transported the couple and their newborn to Greenwich Hospital for post-birth treatment.

The Greenwich Police Department has since named Weinstock as "Officer of the Month" for quick-thinking actions and professionalism on the job.

ALSO READ | New York lawyer, wife among those missing after sinking of luxury yacht

Lucy Yang has more on the couple from New York who went missing after a luxury superyacht sank Monday.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.