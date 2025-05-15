Taxi drivers call on NYPD after group allegedly targeting drivers with pepper spray, robbing them

BRONX (WABC) -- An organization that supports New York taxi drivers is sounding the alarm after reports of a group of young muggers are allegedly targeting drivers.

According to the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers, the group of four ranges in age from 17 to 19 years old and often pepper-sprays and physically assaults drivers before robbing them.

One 16-year-old has been arrested, but police are still looking for 3 others.

"It was very difficult to breathe, my eyes was burning, and my nose and everything," Juan Grullon, a livery driver said.

Grullon is still dealing with the aftereffects of being pepper-sprayed last week.

The livery cab driver was dropping off passengers on the East Side.

Video shows one person went to the driver's window pretending to pay and another leaned into the passenger's side and sprayed the driver, then robbed him.

"It was very very scary they they tried to reach my wallet in my pocket and everything," Grullon said.

There have been 19 such incidents since late January, where drivers who were targeted ranged in age from 22 to 73.

Video shows another victim pepper-sprayed by a passenger in the front seat.

Police have released images of the individuals they believe are responsible.

The pattern involves a pickup of multiple passengers who arrange for a ride into Manhattan.

Then the crew flees into the subway.

"The is a four-borough assault on our drivers," Fernando Mateo of NYS Federation of Taxi Drivers said.

On Thursday, the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers called on the NYPD to establish better communication with drivers in order to warn them if there's an ongoing threat.

The group also criticized the legal system after a judge released one suspect who had been arrested despite the District Attorney's Office asking for $300,000 bail.

"If you go out and you pepper spray a judge or you pepper spray a DA or you rob them, is the treatment going to be the same? That's what we're asking here. Are drivers being treated differently than other people?" Mateo said.

