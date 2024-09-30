Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo dies of brain cancer at age 58, NBA announces

Dikembe Mutombo, the Hall of Fame, finger-wagging center who spent much of post-basketball career as an ambassador for the sport, has died of brain cancer at the age of 58, the NBA announced Monday.

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.

"There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA's first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa. I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years -- with his infectious smile, deep booming voice and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation."

Mutombo, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2022, played 18 NBA seasons for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks and Houston Rockets before retiring after the 2008-09 season.

He was the league's top defensive player four times, earned three All-NBA selections and played in eight All-Star Games. He ranks 20th in rebounds (12,359) and finished with 3,289 career blocks, second to Hakeem Olajuwon (3,830).

He followed most blocks with a playful wag of his right index finger, a gesture that became his enduring signature and inspired many others after him.

"Any time I would block shots, people would still be coming and trying to put a little bit on me. Then I used to shake my head every time I would block the shot," Mutombo once explained. "Then I said, man f--- this. Those guys are not listening to me. Maybe if I start giving them the finger wag. And I tell you what, I lost a lot of money because of that finger wag, man. I got so many technical fouls, but no referee would kick me out of the game."

Following his playing career, he worked extensively for charitable and humanitarian causes. He served as an ambassador for the sport, particularly in the development of the Basketball Africa League, which completed its second season in 2022.

Mutombo spoke nine languages and founded the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation in 1997, concentrating on improving health, education and quality of life for the people in the Congo. His foundation led the building of a 170-bed hospital in Kinshasa, the capital city, and that facility has treated nearly a half-million people regardless of their ability to pay for care.

He also had served on the boards of many organizations, including Special Olympics International, the CDC Foundation and the National Board for the U.S. Fund for UNICEF.

"Dikembe's indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life," Silver said in his statement. "I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe's big heart and I will miss him dearly. On behalf of the entire NBA family, I send my deepest condolences to Dikembe's wife, Rose, and their children; his many friends; and the global basketball community which he truly loved and which loved him back."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.