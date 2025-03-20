Man pretends to need to plan funeral before robbing director in Harlem, NYPD says

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City police are searching for the man who walked into a funeral home and pretended to need to discuss arrangements before attacking and robbing the director.

It happened Feb. 17 at Daniels Wilhelmina Funeral Home on West 131st Street around 3 p.m.

Police say the man requested to meet with the 66-year-old funeral director to discuss planning arrangements.

After walking into the office, the suspect demanded money, punched the victim in the head and displayed a machete before taking his phone and wallet.

The suspect got away and the victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ABC News' Aaron Katersky reports from New York City with the latest updates on Mahmoud Khalil's case.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.