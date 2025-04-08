16 arrested in street gang violence that terrorized Harlem

HARLEM, New York City (WABC) -- The murder of one gang murder morphed into a violent months-long conflict, including 21 shootings between rival gangs in East and Central Harlem, resulting in criminal charges Tuesday for 16 defendants.

The conflict accounted for half the shootings in a single East Harlem police precinct between March and September 2024, according to the Manhattan district attorney's office.

"Just 16 people accused of 50 percent of an entire precinct's shootings - let that sink in," New York Mayor Eric Adams said. "We have to get the small number of people who repeatedly commit crimes off our streets."

15 semiautomatic firearms were seized.

"These defendants allegedly committed months of reckless gun violence that terrorized their neighborhoods and communities," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

The "months-long cycle of gun violence" saw bullets flying near playgrounds, bus stops and other locations populated by innocent bystanders, police said.

Eight gang members are under arrest. Four more are being sought, according to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

"These gang members unleashed a months-long cycle of gun violence that left East Harlem residents living in fear," Tisch said.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.