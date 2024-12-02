Harvey Weinstein taken back to Bellevue Hospital, lawyer says

Weinstein is being held at Rikers Island while he awaits a new trial on sexual assault charges.

Weinstein is being held at Rikers Island while he awaits a new trial on sexual assault charges.

Weinstein is being held at Rikers Island while he awaits a new trial on sexual assault charges.

Weinstein is being held at Rikers Island while he awaits a new trial on sexual assault charges.

NEW YORK -- Harvey Weinstein has been taken back to New York City's Bellevue Hospital for "emergent treatment due to an alarming blood test result that requires immediate medical attention," his attorney, Imran Ansari, said in a statement.

"It is expected that he will remain there until his condition stabilizes," Ansari said.

The disgraced film producer is being held at Rikers Island while he awaits a new trial on sexual assault charges.

Weinstein has been diagnosed with illnesses including leukemia, according to his associates.

Weinstein is suing New York City and its Department of Correction, alleging negligence and failure to provide adequate care.

Ansari said Weinstein "has been suffering from a lack of adequate medical care and enduring deplorable and inhumane conditions on Rikers Island."

Weinstein's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said the "mistreatment constitutes cruel and unusual punishment."

Weinstein underwent emergency heart surgery at Bellevue Hospital in September. In July, he was transferred to Bellevue after testing positive for COVID-19 and double pneumonia.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.