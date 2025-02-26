New Jersey officer saves beloved dog from frozen pond in Hazlet

HAZLET, New Jersey (WABC) -- A beloved pet is back in the hands of their grateful owner thanks to the heroics of an officer in New Jersey, who braved icy waters on Tuesday.

Patrolman Doug Centrone, with the Hazlet Township Police Department, was on duty when someone called the police around 9:50 a.m. because their dog, Taffy, was stranded on thin ice at a lake at Veteran's Park.

He put on his cold gear, crawled out to the middle of the pond and hoisted the dog up onto the ice, where she was able to carefully walk back to shore.

Taffy, who has been described as an energetic pup, was wrapped in blankets, warmed up in a car and returned to their owner safely.

