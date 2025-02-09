Suspect wanted after MTA worker punched in the face in Herald Square subway station

HERALD SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect accused of assaulting an MTA worker in Midtown Manhattan last month.

The attack happened around 7 p.m. on January 17 at the 34th Street-Herald Square subway station.

According to the NYPD, the suspect approached the 44-year-old MTA employee and punched him in the face before fleeing the scene on foot.

The worker suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

