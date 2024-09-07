Here and Now 9/1/24: The 55th Annual African-American Day Parade

Here and Now features The African American Day Parade's chairman, Yusuf Hasan and Board Member, Jasmine Robinson

Here and Now features The African American Day Parade's chairman, Yusuf Hasan and Board Member, Jasmine Robinson

Here and Now features The African American Day Parade's chairman, Yusuf Hasan and Board Member, Jasmine Robinson

Here and Now features The African American Day Parade's chairman, Yusuf Hasan and Board Member, Jasmine Robinson

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The African American Day Parade, Inc. (AADP), is ready to celebrate its 55th year of Black culture and excellence in the mecca of African-American culture.

On Sunday, September 15th, dynamic performances will electrify Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard. The pre-parade show will start at 11:00 AM on the historic 125th Street. The ribbon cutting and parade will commence at 111th Street to 137th Street starting at 12:30 PM - 6:00 PM. The highlight of the parade will be viewing the participants as they host their specialized performances in front of the viewing stand at the State Office Building on 125th Street.

Historic Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) bands, community-based organizations, performance groups, majestic floats, civil servants, fraternities & sororities, celebrities, public leaders & more will all show the community POWER THROUGH UNITY as they commemorate and celebrate Culture, Heritage, and Legacy.

Since its inception, AADP has focused on five basic components that help strengthen the community: Business, Education, Health, Politics/Government & Arts/Culture. This year AADP will be inviting those in the Political/Government sector who have made key contributions to the African American community, to become Grand Marshals and Honorary Guests, as this year's theme is "Good Leaders = Good Government...VOTE!".

The Marshals for the parade are New York City Council Member, Yusef Salaam, New York Assemblyman, Al Taylor, New York Assembly Member Stefanie Zinerman, Bronx Borough President, Vanessa Gibson, and Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

On Saturday, September 14th, parade weekend, the AADP team will host their 2nd Annual "Get Involved" Community Literacy, Health & Culture celebration. Events will take place at the plaza of the State Office Building on 125th Street & Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.

To find out how you can get involved with The 55th Annual African American Day Parade today contact; Jasmine Robinson, Administrative Coordinator Email: info@africanamericandayparade.org

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HERE AND NOW PODCAST

WATCH Here and Now on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS