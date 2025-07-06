Here and Now 7/6/25: Actor Courtney B. Vance narrates audio edition of W.E.B. Du Bois biography

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coming up on Here and Now, award-winning actor Courtney B. Vance shares his latest project: the first audio edition of "W.E.B Du Bois: Biography of a Race, 1868-1919."

Arguably one of the most prominent and well respected African American scholars, Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois was the first Black American to earn a PhD from Harvard University. He was also one of the founding members of the NAACP.

Now, for the first time ever, the prize-winning "W.E.B Du Bois: Biography of a Race, 1868-1919" has been enhanced with an audio recording.

Vance is the narrator of the extraordinary literary piece of work, and he joins Here and Now to discuss the project and the meaning behind it.

Plus, building affordable housing and better lives for families in New Jersey. We'll introduce you to the successful Black female developer whose story began in war-torn Liberia.

Also ahead, how The Doe Fund's "Ready, Willing and Able" program continues its legacy of connecting the homeless to jobs and permanent housing.

Meanwhile, actor Malik Yoba stops by to chat about his "Flipping the Hood" initiative, which has a focus on education and real estate.

And actress Erika Woods discusses her breakout role in the hit series, "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

