Here and Now 6/29/25: Addressing lead concerns in New Jersey and its impacts on children's health

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coming up on Here and Now, addressing lead concerns in the state of New Jersey and its potential impacts on children's health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even low levels of lead can have major effect on a child's capacity to learn, ability to pay attention and their academic achievement.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has provided more than $100 million in funding to New Jersey to replace lead pipes by 2039. New Jersey Future has been at the forefront of helping municipalities and water systems navigate Lead Service Line Replacement (LSLR).

Joining us to tell us more is New Jersey Future Policy Manager Deandrah Cameron, and Dr. Brian Buckley, Executive Director of the Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences Institute (EOHSI) at Rutgers University.

Also ahead, the Trump administration's ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs at the root of this year's Curlfest's cancellation -- we'll hear from one of the event's founders.

Meanwhile, the Harlem Rocket is a new sight-seeing experience making waves on the Hudson River.

We also discuss "The Show Must Go On," a hip-hop mogul's account of life backstage in the music industry.

And later, the Harlem School of the Arts has a new summer program giving young gamers a chance to burnish their tech skills for the future.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

