Here and Now 4/20/25: Black entrepreneurs turn personal challenges into successful businesses

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coming up on Here and Now, we discuss building Black businesses with the entrepreneurs turning personal challenges into successful endeavors.

We'll introduce you to the registered nurse and breast cancer survivor helping other women through her chain of local medical spas.

Plus, catching up with the founder of Camille Rose, the nation's leading Black haircare line that started with a home remedy whipped up in the kitchen.

Also on our program, how the threat of a life sentence in prison inspired a model-turned-celebrity-makeup-artist and now CEO.

We also talk to a former corrections officer who's found the recipe for success in baking cookies.

And later, hear from the CEO who's invested in how you start your day, one healthy spoonful at a time.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

