Here and Now 5/18/25: Black female developer builds affordable housing for New Jersey families

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coming up on Here and Now, meet the successful Black female developer helping to build affordable housing and better lives for families in New Jersey.

In the 1990s at the age of 13, Adenah Bayoh and her family fled war-torn Liberia and eventually resettled in Newark. Today, she's the owner of seven restaurants, including four IHOP franchises.

Bayoh is also the first Black woman to win a New Jersey tax credit to build affordable housing, and her latest project will do so much more than just put a roof over the heads of the families who need it.

Also ahead, how The Doe Fund's "Ready, Willing and Able" program continues its legacy of connecting the homeless to jobs and permanent housing.

Actor Malik Yoba stops by to chat about his "Flipping the Hood" initiative, which has a focus on education and real estate.

Meanwhile, actress Erika Woods discusses her breakout role in the hit series, "Power Book III: Raising Kanan."

And a sneak peek at the coming attractions at the New York African Film Festival.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

