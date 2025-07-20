Here and Now 7/20/25: Black Health Matters Summit and Expo and its impact on African Americans

Here and Now previews the 2025 Black Health Matters Summit and Expo and discusses its impact on African Americans.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coming up on Here and Now, the humanitarian crisis in Haiti and the ongoing efforts to save young lives in the troubled island nation.

Also ahead, how Black Health Matters is addressing health disparities in the African American community.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, African Americans experience significantly more health disparities in comparison to other racial groups, and death rates are higher when it comes to serious illnesses.

The Black Health Matters Summit and Expo is a multiplatform initiative that focuses on overall wellness and provides resources and information on managing chronic illnesses.

Joining us to discuss is the initiative's founder and CEO, Roslyn Young-Daniels.

Plus, a conversation with former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. How she is using her memoir to encourage others to become politically engaged.

And viral sensation Lynae Vanee on her new mission to deliver a different kind of nightly newscast.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m.

