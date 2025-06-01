Here and Now 6/1/25: Bronx Borough President on addressing diabetes health emergency in NYC

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joins Here and Now to discuss why she's calling on New York City to declare a diabetes health emergency.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joins Here and Now to discuss why she's calling on New York City to declare a diabetes health emergency.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joins Here and Now to discuss why she's calling on New York City to declare a diabetes health emergency.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson joins Here and Now to discuss why she's calling on New York City to declare a diabetes health emergency.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coming up on Here and Now, how one local official is working to raise awareness on a growing health crisis in New York City.

About 60,000 New York City adults are diagnosed with diabetes each year, and the disease is most prevalent in the Bronx. The borough is also home to the four neighborhoods with the highest blood sugar levels in the city among people who are diabetic, according to findings presented as a diabetes summit.

Borough President Vanessa Gibson is among those now calling for the city to declare a diabetes health emergency, and she joins our program to discuss.

Also ahead, nearly 10,000 structures were destroyed in the Eaton fire in Los Angeles County in Southern California. One of the hardest hit areas was the historic African American community in Altadena.

From mental health services to youth program, more on "The Center" in NYC, which serves as a critical lifeline for the LGBTQ+ community.

Meanwhile, while you may not look your age or even act your age, there's no way around it. We speak with New York Times best-selling author, Dr. Ian K. Smith, about his new book, "Eat Your Age: Feel Younger, Be Happier, Live Longer."

And later, the signature dance series, "E-Moves Festival: A Movement," is in full bloom for the Harlem Stage spring season.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HERE AND NOW PODCAST

WATCH Here and Now on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS