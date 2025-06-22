Here and Now 6/22/25: Catching up with legendary Grammy Award-winning singer Dionne Warwick

Legendary Grammy Award-winning singer Dionne Warwick joins Here and Now to discuss her return to the world-famous Apollo Theater in New York City.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coming up on Here and Now, shining a spotlight on local museums that document African American history, culture and the arts.

First up, an update on the construction of the long-awaited Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx. The museum is meant to preserve the history of rap music and trace its impact as a worldwide cultural phenomenon.

Also ahead, the Jackie Robinson Museum honoring the life and legacy of the first African American to play major league baseball.

And grooming a generation: the history of a barbershop and beauty parlor now designated as a historical landmark in Southampton, Long Island.

We also speak with the legendary Dionne Warwick on her return to where it all started: the world-famous Apollo Theater.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

