Here and Now 6/8/25: Conversation with former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coming up on Here and Now, a one-on-one conversation with former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Jean-Pierre was a senior White House official and senior advisor to former President Joe Biden. She joins Here and Now to discuss how she's using her memoir to encourage others to become politically engaged.

Also ahead, viral sensation Lynae Vanee on her new mission to deliver a different kind of nightly newscast.

And as the Schomburg Center For Research in Black Culture turns 100, the founder's great granddaughter speaks on this centennial milestone.

But first: remembering Charlie Rangel, the longtime congressman from Harlem.

Rangel was a political power broker for decades, serving nearly 50 years in Congress. The former politician died on May 26 at the age of 94. Here and Now has more on his life and legacy.

