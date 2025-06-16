Here and Now 6/15/25: Exclusive conversation with former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams

Sandra Bookman sits down with Jason Williams, who reflects on his recovery from addiction and on his time spent in prison after an accidental shooting at his home.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, an exclusive one-on-one conversation with New York legend and former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams.

Williams is no stranger to overcoming life's ups and downs. In 2010, amid a problem with substance abuse, he was charged with aggravated assault in the death of a limo driver and sentenced to five years in prison. A DWI charge added a year to his sentence.

These days, Williams has a game plan to help others on their own road to redemption, rediscovering their own greatness with the help of his foundation, Rebound.

Sandra Bookman sits down with Williams, who reflects on his recovery from addiction and on his time spent in prison after the accidental shooting at his home.

We'll also head to Long Island, where Williams is using his second chance at life to help others with their own rebound on the road.

