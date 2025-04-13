Here and Now 4/13/25: Impacts of Trump administration's DEI ban on executives of color

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coming up on Here and Now, how executives of color are navigating the Trump administration's ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

President Donald Trump's series of executive orders banning DEI programs are having a major effect on corporate America.

Research shows that Black executives, especially women, don't get the same support as their white counterparts. Their success, considered breaking the glass ceiling, may be doomed by the so-called "glass cliff." Here to discuss is Dianne Morales, founder and president of StillRising, and Cynthia Renta, executive director of Girl Be Heard.

Also ahead, how The Knowledge House is fighting for tech equity and creating a pipeline for young digital leaders.

Plus, meet the black female commercial airline pilot helping other women soar.

We also speak with the news anchor making the transition to the big screen in Tyler Perry's new thriller, "Duplicity."

And celebrating Black classical musicians at the Gateways Music Festival.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

