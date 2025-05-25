Here and Now 5/25/25: Impacts of the Trump administration's DEI rollbacks on Black American history

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coming up on Here and Now, we take a closer look at the impacts of DEI rollbacks under the Trump administration on Black American history.

President Donald Trump's executive orders targeting diversity, equity and inclusion in the private and public sectors are having a profound effect on American life and culture.

In an executive order titled "Restoring Truth in American History," the president claims the Smithsonian has come under the influence of divisive race-centered ideology.

Joining us to weigh in on what some are calling an attempt to erase Black history is Dr. Khalil Gibran Muhammad, the former director of the Schomburg Center For Research in Black Culture and professor of African American Studies and Public Affairs at Princeton University.

Also ahead, the New York City Schools Chancellor on a new initiative to train family members and students to help address some of the issues facing public education.

We also hear from the high school in Queens graduating students as certified health professionals.

And later, talk show host Tamron Hall on her new children's book inspired by her son.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

