Here and Now 4/6/25: Impacts of weight loss drugs on heart health in communities of color

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coming up on Here and Now, we discuss how popular weight loss drugs are impacting communities of color.

The rise in the use of certain weight loss drugs is being credited not only for its potential to help people shed pounds, but also help them improve their heart health.

More specifically, the weight loss drugs are credited in decreasing the incidence of heart attacks and strokes, ultimately saving lives. For high-risk groups, including African Americans, this could be a game changer.

Joining us to discuss is Dr. Icilma Fergus, director of cardiovascular disparities at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Also ahead on our program: a nonprofit for teens is using high-tech hydroponic farming to help reduce food insecurity in New York City.

Plus, a first-of-its-kind HBCU early college preparatory high school in Queens.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

