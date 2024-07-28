Here and Now 7/28/24: Kamala Harris' historic White House bid energizes Democratic Party base

On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss Vice President Kamala Harris' historic bid for the White House. Plus, learn about the second annual Black Authors Festival and its significance to Black storytellers.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Vice President Kamala Harris has hit the ground running in her historic bid for the White House, gaining crucial party support in the days since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and endorsed her.

Harris secured enough commitments from Democratic National Convention delegates to effectively lock up the nomination. Harris also raised $100 million in the first week of her campaign, reflecting a reenergized Democratic base.

Sandra Bookman talks with Christina Greer, an associate professor of political science at Fordham University, about the Harris campaign.

Next, the Black Authors Festival in Sag Harbor is amplifying the voices of Black storytellers and the lives they showcase. Founders Darlene Williams and Verdel A. Jones join Bookman to discuss their second annual festival and how it's making a difference.

Then, we speak with a photographer who was on the front lines of hip-hop's early movement, photographing some of the biggest names before and during their prime. In his book, "Rare and Unseen Moments of 90's Hip-Hop: Collector's Edition," T. Eric Monroe provides exclusive images of Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Wu-Tang Clan and many other pop-culture icons.

We followed up our interview with Monroe by looking at how hip-hop can impact the classroom. "We Do It 4 the Culture," a culturally responsive social-emotional learning curriculum rooted in hip-hop, is helping give students a voice while building their self-esteem.

Finally, we feature the ambassadors from Harlem Week, Marko Nobles and Ray Chew. The annual celebration of arts, culture and community is marking its 50th anniversary.

