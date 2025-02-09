Here and Now 2/9/25: NYC museums document African American history, culture and the arts

On this edition of Here and Now, we begin our celebration of Black History Month by shining a spotlight on some local museums documenting African American history, culture and the arts.

On this edition of Here and Now, we begin our celebration of Black History Month by shining a spotlight on some local museums documenting African American history, culture and the arts.

On this edition of Here and Now, we begin our celebration of Black History Month by shining a spotlight on some local museums documenting African American history, culture and the arts.

On this edition of Here and Now, we begin our celebration of Black History Month by shining a spotlight on some local museums documenting African American history, culture and the arts.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In celebration of Black History Month, Here and Now shines a spotlight on local museums that are documenting African American history, culture and the arts.

First up, an update on the construction of the long-awaited Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx. The museum is meant to preserve the history of rap music and trace its impact as a worldwide cultural phenomenon.

Also ahead, the Jackie Robinson Museum, which honors the life and legacy of the first African American to play major league baseball.

We also travel back in time to the largest free Black community in the nation at the Weeksville Heritage Center in Brooklyn.

And grooming a generation: The history of a barbershop and beauty parlor now designated as a historical landmark in Southampton, Long Island.

But first on our program, a look at a major study that could one day save lives.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HERE AND NOW PODCAST

WATCH Here and Now on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS