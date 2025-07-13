Here and Now 7/13/25: Podcast probes impact of CA wildfire on Altadena, a historic Black community

Here and Now sits down with the creator of a podcast examining the rebuilding of the historic African American community of Altadena, California after a devastating wildfire.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coming up on Here and Now, rebuilding a historic Black community in California after a devastating wildfire.

Nearly 10,000 buildings were destroyed in the Eaton Fire in Los Angeles County in Southern California.

One of the hardest hit areas was the historic African American community of Altadena. So many businesses, homes and lives were destroyed. So, what does the future look like for a place that was once the state's first Black middle-class community?

The five-part limited podcast series, "To Altadena With Love," blends history and the firsthand stories of survivors. Joining us to discuss is the creator and host of the series, Mimi Brown.

Also ahead, the so-called "glass cliff." Are top executives of color doomed to fail even if they survive the Trump administration's ban on DEI?

From mental health services to youth programs, a look at The Center in New York City, which serves as a critical lifeline for the LGBTQ+ community.

Plus, The Knowledge House fighting for tech equity to bridge the digital divide for underserved communities.

And the new book, "Eat Your Age: Feel Younger, Be Happier, Live Longer," from New York Times Best Selling Author, Dr. Ian Smith.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

