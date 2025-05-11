Here and Now 5/11/25: Saving young lives amid the severe humanitarian crisis in Haiti

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Coming up on Here and Now, efforts to save young lives in the midst of the severe humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

Armed, violent gangs currently control much of Haiti, reportedly 85% of the capital city of Port-au-Prince. There is also a significant shortage of basic necessities, including fuel, food and water.

The country's health system is also on the verge of collapse, while malnutrition remains widespread, especially among children.

Joining us to discuss is Pierre Michelle Kalil, founder of Friends of Haiti NY Corp, and Gregory Victorin, president of Gregory's Learning Center. The two are on a mission to save lives, empower and educate the children of Haiti.

Plus, New York City's schools chancellor opens up on the new initiative to train family members and students themselves to address challenges like in-school violence, bullying and vaping.

Also ahead, talk show host Tamron Hall discusses her new book, inspired by her son, that introduces children to the landmarks and adventures that await uptown.

And later, how the Jazz Power Initiative is transforming young lives through music.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

