'High Potential' stars Judy Reyes and Javicia Leslie spill season 2 secrets

LOS ANGELES -- Production is underway for Season 2 of ABC's "High Potential", and according to its stars, fans should brace for deeper character arcs, new rivalries and a twisty return no one will see coming.

At Essence Fest in New Orleans, Judy Reyes, who plays the sharp and steady Lieutenant Selena Soto, told On The Red Carpet that this season isn't just about solving crimes, it's about peeling back the layers.

"You're gonna delve more into the personal lives of all the characters," Reyes said, promising more backstory and emotional depth. As for Soto specifically, Reyes revealed, "She gets a nemesis that she has to deal with."

Her co-star Javicia Leslie, who plays the intuitive and unfiltered Daph Forrester, offered a more tantalizing tease.

"Our villain from last season is our villain in the beginning of this season," Leslie shared, before grinning and adding, "And it's good. You'll never guess who it was."

The mystery drama centered around a brilliant but unconventional single mom solving crimes for the LAPD became a breakout hit in its debut season. If these hints are any indication, Season 2 is doubling down on its mix of heart, humor and high-stakes surprises.

Stream season 1 of "High Potential" on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

