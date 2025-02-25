Hoboken PATH Station reopens after $31 million restoration project

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- After a marathon project and a month-long closure, the Hoboken Path Station has reopened.

The project came with some much-needed repairs as new tracks were laid and new platforms were constructed.

Crews were buttoning up any loose ends to ensure the station reopened without any delays.

The closure of the station had been a deviation from the regular routine for roughly 20,000 commuters who ride PATH trains from Hoboken.

Alternate transportation options from shuttle buses to expanded ferry service were offered to commuters.

"This hasn't been that bad, it's only added about 10 minutes to my commute but I'm excited it's back."

The Hoboken station first opened 117 years ago with many repairs being long overdue.

