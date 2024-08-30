NHL player Johnny Gaudreau, brother Matthew killed after being struck by suspected drunk driver

OLDMANS TWP., New Jersey -- NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew were struck and killed by a vehicle while riding bicycles on Thursday night in New Jersey.

Police say the driver who hit the brothers is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, as well as New Jersey state troopers, confirmed the passing of the Gaudreau brothers on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Pennsville Auburn Road.

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were traveling north on County Route 551, close to the fog line of the roadway. Police say 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins, of Woodstown, New Jersey, was traveling north on CR 551 in a Jeep Grand Cherokee when he allegedly attempted to pass a slower-moving sedan and SUV.

Higgins entered the southbound lanes of the roadway, and passed the sedan. When he attempted to reenter the northbound lanes, the SUV in front of him moved into the middle of the roadway, splitting the north and south lanes in order to safely pass two bicyclists on the right side of the road.

Higgins then attempted to pass the SUV on the right and struck the Gaudreau brothers from behind, troopers said.

The Gaudreau brothers died from their injuries, according to state police.

Through the investigation, officials say Higgins is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

He is being held at a local correctional facility.

The Columbus Blue Jackets posted to social media, saying they are "shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy."

"Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice," the Blue Jackets wrote. "He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him."

Gaudreau played in 11 NHL seasons for the Flames and Blue Jackets. He joined Columbus for the 2022-23 season and posted 12 goals and 48 assists in 81 games last season.

"The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "While Johnny's infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname 'Johnny Hockey,' he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path."

Matthew Gaudreau also played at Boston College and for various teams in the minor leagues.