Holiday shipping and return deadlines: Key dates to know about

Holiday shipping deadlines are fast approaching! With just days until Christmas and Hanukkah, we've got the dates you should mark on your calendar before you ship out your gifts.

If you want your packages to arrive on time, here are the December shipping deadlines to know:

FedEX



Ground Economy shipping deadline: December 13

USPS



Ground Advanatge: December 18

1st Class: December 18

Priority mail: December 19

3-Day Select: December 19

Priority Mail Express: Deember 21

UPS



2-Day Air: December 20

Another date to mark on your calendar is National Free Shipping Day, which is on December 14 and guarantees delivery by December 25 from many retailers.

Things to factor in for your shipping costs include speed, distance, weight, size and whether you add insurance coverage.

Holiday Gift Returns

Returns are expected to hit an all-time high as retailers enact stricter policies.

According to the National Retail Federation, 17% of items purchased will be returned this year. This comes as spending is up 2% from 2023.

Total holiday returns are expected to equal up to $890 billion!