Thieves in Queens home invasion get away with $1 milllion worth of valuables, police say

KEW GARDENS, Queens -- Police in Queens are asking for help to find six people who they say broke into a home, tied up two women up and then stole more than $1 million dollars worth of valuables.
This incident happened one week ago around 7:30 in the evening on Mayfair Road and 116 Street in Kew Gardens.
Investigators say the group pushed a 53-year-old woman to the ground and bound her alongside a 36-year-old woman inside a home.
The suspects then stole jewelry, purses, and clothing.
Police say the group then got away in a white Toyota Rav4.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.