Thieves in Queens home invasion get away with $1 milllion worth of valuables, police say

KEW GARDENS, Queens -- Police in Queens are asking for help to find six people who they say broke into a home, tied up two women up and then stole more than $1 million dollars worth of valuables.

This incident happened one week ago around 7:30 in the evening on Mayfair Road and 116 Street in Kew Gardens.

Investigators say the group pushed a 53-year-old woman to the ground and bound her alongside a 36-year-old woman inside a home.

The suspects then stole jewelry, purses, and clothing.

Police say the group then got away in a white Toyota Rav4.

