Officials warning residents of roofing scammers targeting Rockland County homeowners

ROCKLAND COUNTY (WABC) -- Officials in Rockland County are warning about fake contractors who are scamming homeowners out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Officials say the scammers convince victims that they need to make structural repairs on their homes and trick them into signing contracts for unnecessary work.

In one instance, scammers impersonated a reputable roofing company, Gikas Roofing, and tricked a homeowner into signing a $78,000 contract for fraudulent roof repairs, officials said.

A similar case involved a woman who paid $60,000 for a room replacement she didn't need.

Ann Bodnaruk is sharing her story so it doesn't happen to anyone else.

A few weeks ago, she fell prey to scammers who knocked on her door and convinced her she was in desperate need of a new roof.

"You roof is going to collapse in one day, that roof is going to collapse on you. You have to get it fixed right away," Bodnaruk said.

The Rockland County Department of Consumer Affairs is investigating a bogus roofing company operating under different names that scammed at least three homeowners out of tens of thousands of dollars in the last month.

The fast-talking crew gave Bodnaruk an itemized invoice of the work she suposudly needed done, costing a whopping $60,000, which she paid upfront.

"When we caught them on the road they were stripping her roof entirely when she didn't need it, trying to take off rafters around the chimney so the back side of her roof was completely stripped and there was rain coming in the next day or two," Riley Topper with Gikas Roofing said.

Topper said they stopped the workers after being suspicious for good reason.

In two incidents, the scammers pretended to represent Gikas, even asking a homeowner to write the company name on the memo line of checks.

"We have a strong reputation here in town and they're kind of using it to their advantage, but they're really just trying to take advantage of people," Paul Mihalis of Gikas Roofing said.

"These types of scams follow a familiar pattern, with unlicensed contractors using scare tactics to rush homeowners into making costly decisions," said Rockland County Consumer Protection Director Kimberly Von Ronn. "Our department successfully impounded a vehicle and is working closely with the company being impersonated, along with Orangetown Building and Police Departments, but we urge families to be vigilant."

Officials are reminding residents to avoid being scammed with these tips.

Ask for proof of a Rockland County license and insurance. A New Jersey license does not qualify in Rockland County.

Do not make immediate decisions under pressure. Take time to research and compare contractors.

Never pay in full upfront. Legitimate contractors will provide a written contract and schedule reasonable payments.

If approached by an unsolicited contractor, contact Rockland County Consumer Protection immediately.

If you suspect a scam, contact the Rockland County Department of Consumer Protection at CPLCAL@co.rockland.ny.us or 845-364-3901.

