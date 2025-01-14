Homicide investigation underway after worker found dead in ambulette in the Bronx

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx (WABC) -- A 64-year-old employee was discovered dead in a private ambulette bus in the Bronx on Monday morning.

The victim was found at 201 Castle Hill Ave. just before just before 10:30 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

A representative of Marquis Ambulette, based in Nassau County, said Tuesday that they are cooperating with police on the investigation.

The victim's identity and the cause of death were not yet known.

