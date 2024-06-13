HOPE holds 3rd annual Latina History Day Conference at New York City's Bryant Park

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Dozens gathered on Wednesday for HOPE's third annual Latina History Day Conference.

The conference, taking place in Bryant Park, celebrated the history and achievement of Latinas.

The theme of this year's event was "Soar - Reach new heights."

Two of WABC-TV's own were there to help the women take flight for the event.

Eyewitness News reporter Sonia Rincon and WABC General Manager Marilu Galvez attended. Galvez gave the keynote speech.

