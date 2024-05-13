Northern Westchester hospital nurses, staff help pull off last-minute wedding for expecting parents

MOUNT KISCO, New York (WABC) -- Nora and Michael Odland had the plans all laid out to get married on May 10 before the birth of their first child, but their soon-to-be baby boy had other ideas.

Nora Odland's water broke in late April at 33 weeks and her doctor ordered her to have an emergency C-section, leaving the expecting parents in a bind. In stepped the wonderful nurses and staff at Northern Westchester Hospital.

The nurses honored the Odlands' wishes and were able to put together a last-minute wedding in the labor and delivery hallway that included a custom veil made of medical gauze.

"Really it was about getting everyone together throughout the hospital to make this such a memorable for her," said registered nurse Lisa Serio. " Also at the same time we are caring for the baby."

Beyond getting the wedding together, the nurses were also faced with another challenge -- finding someone to officiate the ceremony. But they got that done too.

The nurses found long-time paramedic and non-denominational minister Mike Revenson. Revenson got the call at 11 p.m. and the marriage took place 45 minutes later.

"They already had their marriage license which is key," Revenson said. "All you need was the last piece of the puzzle - an officiant to perform the ceremony and sign their marriage license and to have some witnesses sign also."

Three hours after Nora and Michael tied the knot, Reggie Odland was born.

"I thankfully had a lot of friends that have delivered at Northern Westchester and all of them had the most positive things to say, so that was also very-reassuring," Nora Odland said.

Reggie was 33 weeks old at the time of his birth and has remained under the watchful eye of the neo-natal team at the hospital.

But his parents will be by his side Monday night before they take him home on Tuesday.

