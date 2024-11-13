Housing Works's Fashion for Action offers designer merchandise at amazing discounts

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Housing Works is kicking off "Fashion for Action," an event which helps supports the organization's life-saving services.
Each year, top designers and brands donate a long list of deeply discounted items that you can buy, from candles, cashmere, coats and dresses.
It all happens inside Housing Works's flagship store in Chelsea.
"It's a place for you to find designer names marked way down from retail price, really great gifts," said Elizabeth Koke of Housing Works.
Everything is new and up to 50-80% off retail, including items from top brands and designers. A coat by Reiss that comes with a retail price of $545, is just $150 here.
All proceeds from Fashion for Action, a four-day shopping event, help Housing Works continue carrying out its mission of providing critical services to low-income New Yorkers.
"Debbie Harry has donated a few pieces from her personal collection," Koke said.
You'll find them tucked away with other marvelous pieces.
An exclusive t-shirt by Brooklyn Based Snow Milk will set you apart.
For the ladies, a beautiful formal jumpsuit goes for just $150.
"Our goal is for folks to come in and find something that speaks to them, is accessible, is fun and adds a little juzz to their outfit," Koke said.
If you can't make it here to the shop, no problem, there are plenty of items online. Just go to eshop.housingworks.org.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.