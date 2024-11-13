24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Housing Works's Fashion for Action offers designer merchandise at amazing discounts

ByKemberly Richardson WABC logo
Wednesday, November 13, 2024 11:35PM
Housing Works begins annual fashion benefit
Kemberly Richardson has details on the annual 'Fashion for Action' benefit.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Housing Works is kicking off "Fashion for Action," an event which helps supports the organization's life-saving services.

Each year, top designers and brands donate a long list of deeply discounted items that you can buy, from candles, cashmere, coats and dresses.

It all happens inside Housing Works's flagship store in Chelsea.

"It's a place for you to find designer names marked way down from retail price, really great gifts," said Elizabeth Koke of Housing Works.

Everything is new and up to 50-80% off retail, including items from top brands and designers. A coat by Reiss that comes with a retail price of $545, is just $150 here.

All proceeds from Fashion for Action, a four-day shopping event, help Housing Works continue carrying out its mission of providing critical services to low-income New Yorkers.

"Debbie Harry has donated a few pieces from her personal collection," Koke said.

You'll find them tucked away with other marvelous pieces.

An exclusive t-shirt by Brooklyn Based Snow Milk will set you apart.

For the ladies, a beautiful formal jumpsuit goes for just $150.

"Our goal is for folks to come in and find something that speaks to them, is accessible, is fun and adds a little juzz to their outfit," Koke said.

If you can't make it here to the shop, no problem, there are plenty of items online. Just go to eshop.housingworks.org.

