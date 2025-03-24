Lost load of cattle ties up freeway traffic near Houston, Texas; car overturns: police

The sheriff's office says three cows have been captured and possibly 30 are still on the loose.

HOUSTON -- Authorities are working to round up loose cattle in the Houston, Texas area.

The cows got just loose before noon on Monday. A caller reported seeing eight cows running through traffic on Interstate 45 near Spring Stuebner. Later, the Harris County, Texas Sheriff's Office said three cows were caught, and there could be as many as 30 cows on the loose.

Deputies shut down I-45 at Spring Stuebner, while they tried to get the animals safely off the road. In an afternoon update, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said two northbound lanes have been reopened for traffic.

At about 1 p.m., HCSO reported that one cow had been hit by a vehicle, which had overturned.

If you were caught up in the traffic jam on I-45 on Monday, here's why.

It's not clear where the cattle came from. ABC Houston affiliate KTRK's helicopter spotted at least one cow evading capture in a wooded area just west of I-45.

SEE ALSO: US dairy cows infected with 2nd form of bird flu for the 1st time: USDA

Then, at about 12:30 p.m., another cow was running on the highway again, bringing freeway traffic to a stop for safety.