Negotiations ramped up after Biden ended his election bid, an official said.

How the Russian prisoner swap that freed Gershkovich, Whelan took place, according to officials

Video has been released of a prisoner exchange that freed Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, with 24-prisoner total exchange.

The largest prisoner exchange with Russia since the Cold War took months of detailed negotiations that directly involved the president, government officials told ABC News.

The deal, which freed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, involved several nations and included key exchanges by President Joe Biden, according to the officials. The deal also freed Alsu Kurmasheva, a Russian-American journalist, and Vladimir Kara-Muza, a legal permanent resident of the U.S.

"In the context of the war against Ukraine and the overall degradation of our relations with Russia, securing the release of Americans detained in Russia has been uniquely challenging," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Thursday.

Biden said at a press conference on Thursday, "If anyone questions if allies matter, they do, they matter."

Negotiations gained traction in last 2 weeks: Sources



Even on the day he announced he was no longer seeking re-election, Biden, who was recovering from COVID-19, was on the phone working to secure this deal, a senior administration official told ABC News.

"The hour before he released that statement - literally an hour before he released that statement - he was on the phone with his Slovenian counterpart urging them to make the final arrangements and get this deal over the finish line," the official said.

President Joe Biden sings happy birthday to Miriam Butorin, 13, after delivering remarks on a prisoner swap with Russia at the White House, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

"This exchange is not by accident. It really is the result of a heck of a lot of leadership by President Biden and by the strength of relationships," a senior administration official said.

Germany played key role in release

One key sticking point, according to Sullivan, was that Russia "would not agree to the release of these individuals without an exchange that included Vadim Krasikov," who was in German custody for allegedly gunning down a Kremlin opponent in Germany.

"That required extensive diplomatic engagement with our German counterparts, starting at the top with the President himself, who worked this issue directly with Chancellor [ Olaf ] Scholz. We are deeply grateful to Germany for their partnership," Sullivan said.

President Joe Biden listens as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 3, 2023. AP Photo/Susan Walsh

To get the German's on board, a senior administration official credited not only Sullivan's work to get a proposal in place, but also Biden's relationship with German Chancellor Scholz.

"All culminated, really, in a call by President Biden to Chancellor Scholz, and then a follow-on visit by Chancellor Scholz in February, where, basically, Chancellor Scholz responded to the president saying, 'For you, I will do this.' The president then turned to Jake and said, Get it done,'" the official said.

The administration official stressed that "nobody's turning a blind eye" to the crimes of Krasikov, or his connection to Russian intelligence service, but said "tough decisions" needed to me made to get these four innocent people back home and to their families.

Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor for the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Tatar-Bashkir service, attends a court hearing in Kazan, Russia on Monday, April 1, 2024 AP Photo

Swap won't affect Russian-US relations

There should be no expectation of improved U.S.-Russia relations going forward, according to a senior administration official.

This official said the administration has shown it can hold Russia accountable for its aggression on the world stage while "compartmentalizing out" the work on securing the release of Americans that are wrongfully detained.

"I would be cautious and would counsel anyone to be cautious in surmising from this that it's some sort of breakthrough in the relationship and it portends some détente with Russia or an easing of the tensions in our relationship."

Evan Gershkovich (left) and Paul Whelan (right) AP Photos

This official said Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, pressure on NATO allies and across Europe, and the "burgeoning defense relationship" Putin is forming with China, North Korea and Iran are "of significant concern."

"We will not see a policy change by President Biden and the administration when it comes to standing up to Putin's aggression."

