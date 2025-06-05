Police investigating multiple locations after man found dead in Howell, New Jersey: officials

HOWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A death investigation, involving a large police presence at several locations in Howell Township, New Jersey, is underway, according to authorities.

Monmouth County Prosecutor's office says they are investigating after a man was discovered dead Thursday around 6:40 a.m. near the 170 block of White Street.

They say the investigation is active and ongoing at multiple locations, including on White Street and Southport Drive.

Dramatic video obtained by Eyewitness News shows law enforcement officers at a third location, Spring Hill Drive, where a man can be seen surrounded by officers outside a single-family home, while holding a child.

It appears to show the man following orders from the officers, who have their guns drawn, to come towards them.

Video shows the man hand the child to officers, who then take the man to a police vehicle.

Meanwhile, less than two miles away, cellphone video shows another large police presence focused on a home on Southport Drive.

The third scene, on White Street, was completely blocked off from incoming traffic.

No further details have been provided.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to contact MCPO Detective Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443 or Howell Police Department Detective Vincent Bonner at 732-938-4111.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

