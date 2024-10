Sponsored: HSS Keeps Peloton Trainer On The Tread And Beyond

HSS Keeps Peloton Trainer On The Tread And Beyond

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Kirsten Ferguson is an active mother and a peloton tread instructor.

She was experiencing hip pain that threatened her active lifestyle and her career.

Find out how HSS helped Kirsten's triumphant return to the tread and into training for the TCS New York City Marathon.

Sponsored by HSS, official hospital of the TCS New York City Marathon.