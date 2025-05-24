1 person dead, 2 others injured after explosion on sewage transport boat in Hudson River

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One person is dead and two others are injured after an explosion took place onboard a sewage transport boat in the Hudson River.

The deadly explosion happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday on a New York City-owned motor vessel named "Hunts Point."

Upon arrival, FDNY officials discovered that a large explosion occurred in one of the hulls on the boat. According to FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief David Simms, the vessel transports raw sewage from the city to the sewage treatment plant.

Two workers on the boat were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment. A third worker was fatally blown by the force of the explosion in between the pier and the boat, officials say.

The FDNY says they had to decontaminate all first responder and fire personnel who responded to the incident because raw sewage was on the deck as a result of the explosion.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Fire Investigation is now trying to determine what caused the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.