3 people rescued from the Hudson River by FDNY marine units

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Three people were rescued from the Hudson River on Wednesday, according to officials.

The FDNY received a call around 7:30 p.m. for reports of people in the water near West 34th Street.

FDNY marine units responded and rescued the people.

They were taken to shore and were evaluated by EMS.

There's no word yet on any injuries or why they were in the river.

