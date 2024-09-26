Hulu releases spooky new look at 'Solar Opposites' Halloween special

Hulu reveals the official trailer for the "Solar Opposites" Halloween Special Part 2. It'll stream October 7 as part of Huluween.

Huluween is about to get a little spookier.

Hulu released the trailer for the "Solar Opposites" Halloween Special Part 2: The Hunt for Brown October.

According to the Hulu, "Spooky stuff is afoot when the SPIRIT OF HALLOWEEN starts to take over Korvo's life."

Sounds scary!

Season 5 of "Solar Opposites" centers around four aliens who are trying to decide if Earth is "awful or awesome." The official synopsis states " Korvo (Dan Stevens) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. On season five of "Solar Opposites," now that the alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values."

The special episode of "Solar Opposites" is part of Hulu's monthlong celebration of Halloween known as Huluween. It streams October 7.

